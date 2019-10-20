|
|
"Scottie"
01/29/1932 - 10/14/2019
Dolores "Scottie" is now safe and at rest with her husband and love of her life, Gordon, in a place of peace. She is survived by her brother, Ernest Schott and her sister, Betty Meyer; and her children Barbara Czajkowski, Kathleen Litaker, Theresa Stanush, Dorothy Kirkwood, Brian Mills; and countless extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on 10/21/2019 at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, 6PM-8PM. Services will be at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church 4800 Convict Hill Road, Austin TX 10/22/2019, 10AM, with Rosary to begin at 9:30AM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in Scottie's name, to the cancer organization of your choice.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 20, 2019