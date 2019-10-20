Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harrell Funeral Home
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 443-1366
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harrell Funeral Home
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
4800 Convict Hill Road
Austin, TX
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
4800 Convict Hill Road
Austin, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores M. (Schott) Mills


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores M. (Schott) Mills Notice
"Scottie"

01/29/1932 - 10/14/2019

Dolores "Scottie" is now safe and at rest with her husband and love of her life, Gordon, in a place of peace. She is survived by her brother, Ernest Schott and her sister, Betty Meyer; and her children Barbara Czajkowski, Kathleen Litaker, Theresa Stanush, Dorothy Kirkwood, Brian Mills; and countless extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on 10/21/2019 at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, 6PM-8PM. Services will be at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church 4800 Convict Hill Road, Austin TX 10/22/2019, 10AM, with Rosary to begin at 9:30AM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in Scottie's name, to the cancer organization of your choice.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harrell Funeral Home
Download Now