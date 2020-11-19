Or Copy this URL to Share

Dolores Mary Lefkowitz (nee Rubin), of Essex, Maryland, died on November 16, 2020. Dolores, originally from West Pittston, PA, is survived by her children, Diane Celmer, David Lefkowitz and Marc Lefkowitz, by her brother, Francis, and by her seven granddaughters and four great-grandchildren. Dolores is predeceased by her husband, Gerald Lefkowitz, daughter, Susan Bellomy, and her parents, Stanley and Adele Rubin.



Funeral Services are private. Please omit flowers.



