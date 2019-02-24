Home

Dolores Pater Notice
On February 21, 2019, Dolores J. Pater, beloved wife of Robert Pater; devoted mother of Amy Pater (Christian Anderson). Also survived by many family and friends.The family will receive friends at Church of the Resurrection on Tuesday, 10:30am to 12pm, with a Memorial Mass at 12pm. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to University of Maryland's St. Joseph's Medical Center Cancer Institute, 7601 Osler Drive, Towson MD 21204. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
