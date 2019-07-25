With family present, Dolores Pauline (Witkowski) Amsl, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 24, 2019 at Lorien Assisted Living in Bel Air, MD. Born in Baltimore City near Patterson Park, she was the daughter of the late Walter W. and Pauline A. (Trawinski) Witkowski and the wife of Martin (Marty) L. Amsl who preceded her in death in 2006.



She attended Holy Rosary & Catholic High Schools of Baltimore, MD and attended the University of MD and St. Joseph's School of Nursing, attaining her Registered Nursing Degree. Working for a short time at Baltimore County Hospital and Westinghouse as an RN, she dedicated her life to being a housewife, mother, minister and teacher to many. Later in life she attained her ordination at Living Word Bible College and became a Reverend and Evangelist licensed through ECA. She was a devout Christian and dedicated her life to prayer, learning and teaching the bible to her family, friends and everyone she met. She and Marty raised their family in Sykesville, MD, and moved to Burgess, VA when her husband retired and then moved back to Maryland to be closer to her family and help take care of her grandson when he was born. After the passing of her husband and due to long term health issues she moved into Lorien Assisted Living Home where she gleefully ministered to and loved everyone she met. Throughout her life she brought joy and hugs to everyone she came into contact with.



Mrs Amsl is survived by her daughters, Regina Marie Amsl of Baltimore, MD and Debra Amsl Rettberg and her husband Gary of Joppa, MD and son William Anthony Amsl and his wife Virginia of PA and grandchildren, William Anthony Amsl, Jr., Michael T. Rettberg, Camron Amsl, her beloved niece Susan Griffin of Edgewater Florida, and sister in law Ann Witkowski of DE and many cousins.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Walter Witkowski of Delaware, her Aunt Regina Trawinski of Maryland, and many Uncles and Cousins throughout the years.



Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air on Sunday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm, where a funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 am. Interment Holy Rosary Cemetery. Those who desire may make contributions in her memory to: The Love of Christ Church of God, Attn: Kim Reger, 3607 Washington Ave, Abingdon, MD 21009 or 2019 Parkinson's Foundation FL: 200 SE 1st Street, Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131, USA. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com Published in Baltimore Sun from July 25 to July 27, 2019