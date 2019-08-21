|
Dolores L. Reuter, 91, of Lititz, passed away, Monday, August 19, 2019, at Moravian Manor. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late John and Julienna Izdebski. She was the loving wife of William F. Reuter who died in 1970. Dolores attended St. James Catholic Church, Lititz, and was a founding member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Baltimore. A homemaker, Dolores loved to cook, clean her home, and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Dolores is survived by her son, William J. Reuter, husband of Selina A., of Lititz. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Lisa Fink, wife of Gary, of Manheim; William B. Reuter, and Jason J. Reuter, husband of Erin, both of Greencastle; and five great-grandchildren: Jason, Nicholas, Zhen, Rayn, and Blake. Dolores was preceded in death by a son, Donald J. Reuter, two brothers, John and Albert Davis, and six sisters, Marie Glaeser, Margaret Bauer, Agnes Haile, Helen Appel, Bertha Budacz, and Rose Glinka.
Family and friends will be received for a viewing from 1PM to 3PM and 6PM to 8PM, Friday, August 23, 2019, at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Christian Prayer Service will be held at 7PM. Graveside Services will take place at 10AM, Saturday, August 24 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 6515 Boston St., Baltimore, MD. In lieu of flowers contributions in Dolores' memory may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or to Moravian Manor Benevolent Care Fund, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 21, 2019