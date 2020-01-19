|
Dolores Virginia Shaw (nee Curiel) passed away on January 7, 2020 at the age of 95. She was the daughter of the late Antonio E. Curiel and Mary (Witmer) Curiel and was raised in Lauraville, Maryland, where she resided until shortly before her death. Her marriage in 1942 to Wilton Harrison Shaw whom she met while a member of the Methodist Youth Fellowship at Lauraville United Methodist Church, produced one son, Robert Wilton Shaw, in 1949. Both husband and son predeceased her in 2005 and 2009 respectively. Dolores first worked as Organist and Choir Director at Govans Christian Church followed by several years at First Christian Church in Roland Park. Her final job was that of Secretary at Lovely Lane United Methodist Church, a position she held for 50 years, loving every minute of her various duties. She conducted tours of the Church for many groups who came from all over the world to see Lovely Lane, the Mother Church of Methodism. She had an ability to give historical information about the Church in her friendly, gracious way and made everything so very interesting. She also made sure everyone got a sample of the sound from a very old organ along the tour. When she was in her seventies, the dome of the church was being refurbished and, even though she had just had two knees and a hip replaced, she was delighted when invited to climb up to the scaffolding and see the artwork "up close." Lovely Lane had become the family Church for her, her husband and son. The Dundalk Sweet Adelines also held a place for her. She sang bass with gusto both with the full chorus and with several quartets. She and her
mother were responsible for some of the costumes for shows and competitions and many times she would fill in conducting or being the MC. Artscape saw her there helping out for many years. She was an accomplished pianist as well as organist and loved to play for friends and visitors whenever she could.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 26th at Lovely Lane United Methodist Church. Light refreshments will be provided between noon and 1:00 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to Lovely Lane United Methodist Church, 2200 St. Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21218 would be appreciated.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020