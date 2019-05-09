|
Dolores M. Sprissler (nee Sproul), on May 7, 2019, a 1940 graduate of Seton High School. Beloved wife of the late Carl A. Knop, Sr. and Reverend Gregory C. Sprissler, Sr.; loving mother of Ellen Marshall (husband Eugene), Marian Elavsky (husband Larry), Gerard Knop (wife Becky), Kathryn DiMartino (husband Kevin), Anne G. Knop (husband Al Narbutis), Elizabeth Lowans (husband Brad), Margaret Graziano (husband Michael), Gregory C. Sprissler (wife Debbie) and the late Carl A. Knop, Jr. (wife Margaret Huth). She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, a sister, Ruthanna Borcherding of Towson, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and great nieces and nephews.Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church Saturday 10 AM. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at St. Anthony of Padua 4414 Frankford Avenue Baltimore, MD 21206. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 9 to May 10, 2019