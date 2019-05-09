Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Sprissler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Sprissler

Notice Condolences Flowers

Dolores Sprissler Notice
Dolores M. Sprissler (nee Sproul), on May 7, 2019, a 1940 graduate of Seton High School. Beloved wife of the late Carl A. Knop, Sr. and Reverend Gregory C. Sprissler, Sr.; loving mother of Ellen Marshall (husband Eugene), Marian Elavsky (husband Larry), Gerard Knop (wife Becky), Kathryn DiMartino (husband Kevin), Anne G. Knop (husband Al Narbutis), Elizabeth Lowans (husband Brad), Margaret Graziano (husband Michael), Gregory C. Sprissler (wife Debbie) and the late Carl A. Knop, Jr. (wife Margaret Huth). She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, a sister, Ruthanna Borcherding of Towson, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and great nieces and nephews.Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church Saturday 10 AM. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at St. Anthony of Padua 4414 Frankford Avenue Baltimore, MD 21206. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 9 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now