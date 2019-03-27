|
On March 24, 2019, Dolores Theresa Schmidt, 84, of Catonsville, passed away at Charlestown Care Center. Dolores is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Leroy G. Schmidt; her beloved children, Lee Schmidt, M.D., Linda Saeidi and her husband, Max, and Richard Schmidt, M.D., and his wife, Lisa; her cherished grandchildren, Jonathan, Jennifer, Maxwell, Michael, Riley and Piper; and her dear sister, Jean Miksinski and her husband Ted. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Thursday, March 28th, from 5-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 29th, at 10:30 AM, at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, 711 Maiden Choice Lane in Catonsville. Interment at Glen Haven Memorial Park. To offer condolences to the Schmidt family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2019