Mrs. Dorothy Dolores Neal Trueblood of Laurel, Maryland passed away at Brook Grove Nursing Home on April 20, 2020, at the age of 84. She was born in a farmhouse in Thompson Bend, Missouri the oldest of two daughters of Robert A. and Gladys M. Neal. She lived on her parents farm until age 6, when the family decided to move to Charleston, Missouri for her to attend school. After numerous moves with her family, she graduated from Benton High School, Benton, Missouri in 1953.
In the summer of 1953, her family gave up farming, and moved to St. Louis, Missouri. In 1955, Mrs. Trueblood continued her education, graduating from Hannibal LaGrange College, Hannibal, Missouri in 1957, receiving an Associated Arts degree with a major in voice. During her college years she sang in church choirs, the college Glee Club, and with the Bel Canto Trio. She was the paid soloist at the Christian Science Church in her college town. She met her future husband, John Trueblood, at the Immanuel Baptist Church, St. Louis, Missouri in 1955 during semester break. They were eventually married at the Glen Echo Baptist Church, St. Louis on August 24, 1957.
In addition to raising two daughters, Mrs. Trueblood conducted her own private business as an accomplished dress maker, specializing in wedding and evening clothes. She made all the clothing for her children. Her recognized talents opened the opportunity for her to make clothing for one of the contestants in the Miss Teenage America contest.
Among her other activities, Mrs. Trueblood served as a third-grade public school teacher for two years. She also participated with her husband on numerous Jimmy Carter Habitat for Humanity work projects, and on one occasion in New York enjoyed having Mrs. Rosalyn Carter as her roommate. She and her husband were frequently asked to sing a duet by the former President Carter at the HFH celebrations. While living in England during a government tour with her husband, she served on the Flower Guild of the local St. Mary the Virgin Anglican Church in Godmanchester, England.
During their marriage, she and her husband actively participated in the music ministry of their church, frequently singing duets, solos, and singing with other musical groups. She also enjoyed involvement in various community activities including Garden Clubs (earning a Master Gardener Certification), book clubs, Christian Women's Club, and the local Historical Society. She was a volunteer for the Interfaith Refugee Organization, helping refugees acclimate to their new homeland, and routinely transporting those requiring medical assistance to local medical centers.
She was a wonderful, loving, giving, sensitive, and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and a caring friend of all.
In lieu of flowers, memorial monetary gifts may be donated to Laurel Presbyterian Church, The Fuller Center for Housing, and Hannibal LaGrange College.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 30, 2020