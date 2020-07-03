1/1
Dolores Welzant Billings
1930 - 2020
Dolores Welzant Billings, of Cape Porpoise, Maine, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Avalon Village in Hampden, Maine on June 27th, 2020. Born April 4th, 1930 in Baltimore to Mary (Zarachowicz) and Peter Paul Welzant, Dolores grew up in the Polish community, roller skating on the sidewalks with her cousins and friends, painting the town with her dear friend Dotsy Pula Strohecker. In high school, she was known for her jitterbug skills, her Patterson Park High School yearbook noting that she "cut a mean figure on the dance floor." Dolores met her husband, Lt. Commander J. Hilary Billings, on a blind date when he was a midshipman at the Naval Academy. By all accounts, it was love at first sight. They married in 1950 at Holy Rosary Church, and went on to have five children. Hilary perished at sea aboard the USS Thresher submarine in 1963. After the Thresher disaster, Dolores stayed in South Berwick, Maine, raising her children on her own.

A loving, dedicated mother, gifted homemaker, and active community member, she was known for her excellent cooking, organizational skills, and entertaining other families with delicious feasts, games, and traditional activities. She helped lead the local PTA and spearheaded the school's first library. Dolores had an indomitable spirit. When her children were in high school, she decided to go back to school herself, receiving a degree in social work from the University of New Hampshire. After her children were grown, she joined the Peace Corps, traveling to Korea at the age of 49. Dolores also turned to a new passion, running, entering many races and often winning in her age category, well into her 70s. At 61, she completed the Marine Corps Marathon, wearing a personalized "Go, Do!" t-shirt. For many years, she made Boston, Massachusetts a second home, working in a variety of downtown businesses and schools. Eventually, Dolores swapped her home in South Berwick for a small cottage in Cape Porpoise, Maine. She continued to enjoy an active life, bike touring with women half her age, riding well into her 80s. Her final years were lived in Hampden, Maine, closer to several of her children.

Dolores is predeceased by her husband Hilary, her parents, and her older brother, Peter Paul Welzant. She is survived by her two younger brothers: Charles Welzant of Hilton Head, So. Carolina, and Gerard Welzant of Newnan, Georgia, and by her children and their spouses: Vicki Billings and Doug Neill of Irvine, California, J. Hilary Billings Jr. and Jana Boody-Billings of Yarmouth, Maine, Mary-Michael Billings and Bill Sturrock of Orrington, Maine, Cathy Billings and Michelle Libby of Dedham, Maine, and Blake Billings and Jillian Fenton of Portsmouth, Rhode Island. "Grandma Do" is also survived by her nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Anyone wishing to honor Dolores, in lieu of flowers or donations, should please spend some time outdoors walking, hiking, paddling or taking a bike ride. Say hello to people you meet and maybe afterwards enjoy a Kahlua and club with just a twist of lime. Dolores would approve!

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
July 2, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Billings family and the many friends Dolores leaves behind. I remember her as a vivacious, courageous, and very gracious person who had a smile and a warm greeting for everyone. South Berwick was blessed with her presence. May she rest in peace.
Zelda Kenney
Acquaintance
July 2, 2020
My condolences to the family.
Peter J. Charron, Sr. son of Robert E. Charron (USS Thresher 593)
Peter Charron
July 2, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I remember the big feasts at the house on Portland St.....my most memorable memory was talking with Lt Commander Billings the night before the Thresher went to sea. I was so taken aback by his presence in his uniform. I wish I had gotten to know him better. I've always been amazed at the strength your mom had carrying on with life. I'll never forget the black wreaths on the windows. My thoughts are with you all during this difficult time. Your former paperboy....
Bruce Collind
Neighbor
