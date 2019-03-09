Home

A loving Godmother, Nana and friend. Dolores T. Withers, 92, of Homewood; formally of Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood and Baltimore, MD; passed away peacefully March 1, 2019. Preceded in death by beloved husband John F. Withers, parents Frank A. Simmons and Marie Ella Roberts (nee Simmons) and sister Rita Freeman. She will be deeply missed by the Dorcy Family Marie and the late Louis and their children Swuitesa(John) Kmiec and Juditte, Jean and Erline Dorcy. Honorary "Nana" of four children, Ina and Augustin Kmiec and Kayla and Asia Dorcy, Doretha Blackwell, Helena Johnson, Dorothy Abbitt, Greg, Angie and Brandon Sheppard, Dorothea Avant, Faye Edwards and Family, Mike, Joyce and Jocelyn Nelson, Loretta and Rosie Cokeley, Patricia James, Romaine and Sandy Curry… and many more dear friends. Internment of cremated remains, New Cathedral Cemetery, Baltimore Maryland. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
