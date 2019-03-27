|
|
On Sunday, March 17, 2019, of Severn, MD and formerly of Seabrook, MD. Loving mother of Janet Shupp and Barbara (Bo) Kelser; dear grandmother of Phillip Kelser and Dolly; devoted sister of Faylene (Becky) Ortega and Margaret (Peggy) Myers; caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 1pm to 2pm at the family owned BEALL FUNERAL HOME, 6512 NW Crain Hwy (Rte. 3 South), Bowie, MD followed by a funeral service at 2pm. Interment Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 1pm at Maryland National Cemetery, Laurel, MD. If desired, contributions may be made to , PO Box 22478. Oklahoma City, OK 73123, , 7272 Greenville Ave.,Dallas, TX 75231 or the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K. Street, NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2019