It is with great sadness that the family of Doloris Maxine Kell, nee Wong, age 91, longtime resident of Reisterstown, Maryland, announces her passing on November 7, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas after an extended visit to her daughter, Suzanne Smith (David) and grandson Michael Lesch, of San Antonio, Texas. Maxine was born and grew up in Cincinnati Ohio. She worked for Allied Chemical for many years until her retirement. She joins her beloved husband, Edward Kell, who preceded her in death in 1982. She is survived by son Mark Kell (Patti) of Towson, MD, grandchildren Meaghan Kell of Towson, MD and Brian Kell (Annie) and new great-grandaughter Penelope Kell of Denver, Colorado, grandson Kevin Kell also of Denver, CO, sister Carolyn Wong of Lebanon Ohio, brothers Noel Wong (Rema) of Lewisburg West Virginia, Nelson Winters (Terri) of Akron, Ohio, Stanford Wong (Ann) and Bruce Wong (Jean) of Cincinnati, Ohio, sister-in-law Elsie Toerner of Cincinnati Ohio and many cherished nieces and nephews. Maxine was devoted to and loved visiting her large extended family .
Viewing is Saturday, November 16, 2019, 5 PM to 7 PM at Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, 11605 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD
Funeral service is Sunday, November 17, 2019, at
2:00 PM from All Saints Episcopal Church, 203 E. Chatsworth Ave., Reisterstown, MD .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019