On February 27, 2020, Domenica Mary Beran (nee Coccia), age 92, passed away. She was the beloved wife, of 72 years, of Joseph John Beran, Sr.; devoted mother of Joseph J. Beran, Jr. and his wife Dorothy, and the late David M. Beran, Sr.; loving grandmother of Joseph Beran, III, Heather Beran and her fiancé Justin Lynch, Bobby Beran, and the late David Beran, Jr.; cherished great-grandmother of Brielle and Brooklyn Beran. She was predeceased by 6 siblings. Domenica is survived by many loving extended family members and friends. Her family would also like to express their appreciation to her in home care givers.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, 610 W. MacPhail RD, Bel Air, MD 21014, on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, at 11am, at the funeral home. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020