Domenick Frank Esposito
Domenick F. Esposito of Havre de Grace, MD passed away at home on October 28, 2020. He was 73 years old. Born in Bronx, NY to the late Frank and Josephine (Canosa) Esposito. He was the devoted father of Micah Esposito (Susanna) and Troy Esposito (Kim), grandfather of Ava and Jake Esposito and Jackson Esposito. He was the beloved brother of Tom Esposito, Rich Esposito, Maria Esposito, The late Dennis Esposito, and Francine Esposito Moen. He was the adored uncle of many nieces and nephews. Mr. Esposito enjoyed his work in logistics and was looking forward to retiring. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed reading, listening to classical music and woodworking when he was able. He played the piano and in better health loved riding his bike. Domenick was always ready to play a hand of cards, board games or scrabble while spending time with his grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date. Messages of condolences or memories to share may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zellman Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
