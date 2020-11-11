Domenick F. Esposito of Havre de Grace, MD passed away at home on October 28, 2020. He was 73 years old. Born in Bronx, NY to the late Frank and Josephine (Canosa) Esposito. He was the devoted father of Micah Esposito (Susanna) and Troy Esposito (Kim), grandfather of Ava and Jake Esposito and Jackson Esposito. He was the beloved brother of Tom Esposito, Rich Esposito, Maria Esposito, The late Dennis Esposito, and Francine Esposito Moen. He was the adored uncle of many nieces and nephews. Mr. Esposito enjoyed his work in logistics and was looking forward to retiring. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed reading, listening to classical music and woodworking when he was able. He played the piano and in better health loved riding his bike. Domenick was always ready to play a hand of cards, board games or scrabble while spending time with his grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date. Messages of condolences or memories to share may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com