Dominic Anthony Corriere of Ellicott City, MD passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife, Concetta Corriere, of 54 years and his loving children Michael A. Corriere and wife Jane, Anne Marie Corriere Key and husband, Joseph, Mark D. Corriere and wife Suzy. He was a loving Grandfather to his 12 grandchildren. He was a graduate of Calvert Hall College and held degrees in both Accounting and Business Management from the University of Baltimore. Dominic retired after many years as an Administrator for the Stare of Maryland. In his retirement, he devoted his life to service of others. He was a regular volunteer and supporter of Our Daily Bread in Baltimore. Family will receive friends at Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc. 5555 Twin Knolls Rd., Cloumbia, MD 21045 on Friday from 2 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Resurrection, 3175 Paulskirk Dr., Ellicott City, MD 21042 on Saturday at 10 AM. Interment Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Our Daily Bread 725 Fallsway, Baltimore, MD 21202 Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary