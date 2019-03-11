Home

Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
(410) 992-9090
Dominic Anthony Corriere

On March 10, 2019, Dominic Anthony Corriere, loving husband of Concetta Corriere of 54 years. Father of Michael A. Corriere and wife Jane, Anne Marie Corriere Key and husband Joseph, and Mark D. Corriere and wife Suzy. Grandfather of Ryan, Meghan, Sean, Brendan, and Mike Corriere, Kevin, Kelly, and Eric Key, Dominic, Molly, Sam, and Tommy Corriere. He is an alumni of Calvert Hall College.Family will receive friends at Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Rd., Columbia, MD 21045 on Friday from 2 to 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Resurrection, 3175 Paulskirk Dr., Ellicott City, MD 21042 on Saturday at 10am. Interment Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to, Our Daily Bread, 725 Fallsway, Baltimore, MD 21202.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019
