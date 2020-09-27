Dominic Ciarapica

On September 23, 2020, Dominic J. Ciarapica, beloved husband of the late Charlotte J. Ciarapica (nee Terzi); devoted father of Carol Toth and her husband Joseph, Mike Ciarapica and his wife Mary, Maria Grubb and her husband Paul, and the late Nicole Bergman and her husband Harold; loving grandfather of David and Derek Toth, and Jessica, Jennifer, and Nicholas Ciarapica; cherished great grandfather of Benjamin and Samuel Toth; dear cousin of Hector Paccacerqua; also survived by extended family.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, Fullerton, on Saturday, October 3rd, 10 AM. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Uganda Well Water Project, c/o St. Joseph Church, Fullerton, 8420 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236.



