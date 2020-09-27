1/1
Dominic Ciarapica
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dominic's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 23, 2020, Dominic J. Ciarapica, beloved husband of the late Charlotte J. Ciarapica (nee Terzi); devoted father of Carol Toth and her husband Joseph, Mike Ciarapica and his wife Mary, Maria Grubb and her husband Paul, and the late Nicole Bergman and her husband Harold; loving grandfather of David and Derek Toth, and Jessica, Jennifer, and Nicholas Ciarapica; cherished great grandfather of Benjamin and Samuel Toth; dear cousin of Hector Paccacerqua; also survived by extended family.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, Fullerton, on Saturday, October 3rd, 10 AM. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Uganda Well Water Project, c/o St. Joseph Church, Fullerton, 8420 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved