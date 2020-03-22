|
Dominic Louis Conoscenti, 91, of Westminster and formerly of Timonium, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Brightview Westminster Ridge, surrounded by his loving family.
Born December 20, 1928 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Pietro and Fortunata Maria Gussio Conoscenti. Dominic was the husband of the late Virginia C. Gunther Conoscenti, his loving wife of 62 years.
He graduated from University of Maryland in 1952 and Johns Hopkins University in 1968.
Dominic worked 24 years for AT&T and continued his career at Westinghouse until retiring in 1991. Dominic served on the Supervisory Committee for Point Breeze Credit Union for 10 years and as a member of the Board of Directors for 21 years. Dominic was also a lifelong Orioles Baseball fan.
Surviving are his daughters Donna Conoscenti of Eldersburg, and Lisa Sprangel and husband Russell of Westminster; grandchildren Ryan Sprangel and Kelly Sprangel and extended family.
He was laid to rest in a private service at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2020