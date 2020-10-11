1/
Dominic Vincent Izzo
On October 8, 2020 Dominic Vincent Izzo passed away; devoted son of Anthony and Joanne Izzo, and beloved brother to Joseph (Kellie) Izzo and Michael (Meleah) Izzo. He is the loving uncle of Madison, Morgan, Hadley, Clark, Nicholas, and Mia Izzo, godfather to Christopher Krulock, niece Madison, and nephew Clark. Cherished godson of Frank Izzo and Mary Lou Koch. He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents Joseph and Anna Stehlik and paternal grandparents Vincent and Rose Izzo. He is also survived by so many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A Mass of Christian burial will celebrated at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 10003 Bird River Rd., Middle River, MD 21220 on Thursday, October 15th, 2020 at 10 am. Visiting hours will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 from 3 - 5, and 7 - 9 pm. Interment at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to: The MDS Foundation, 4573 South Broad St. Suite # 150, Yardville, NJ 08620 or through their website: www.mds-foundation.org

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
OCT
14
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
OCT
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church
