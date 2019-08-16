|
|
Don McSorley died Wednesday August 14. He was born July 14, 1930 in Baltimore, MD. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Juanita (Campbell) McSorley. They were long time residents of Yardley Drive in Dundalk. They also resided in Red Lion, PA and most recently Abingdon, MD. Don worked at Bethlehem Steel, Sparrows Point, MD for 34 years retiring in 1992. He was a true craftsman who could build or fix anything. He also enjoyed travelling, especially cruises and was a loyal Orioles fan.
He is survived by daughter Terry McSorley Shiflett (Skip) and son Tim McSorley (Mary), grandson Wyatt Shiflett (Molly), grandson Loyd Shiflett (Jodi), granddaughter Carley Tunney (Liam), grandson David McSorley and granddaughter Ashley Levine (Mike) and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 5 brothers and sisters.
Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel AIr, Inc., 610 W. MacPhail Rd., Bel Air MD 21014, on Sunday from 5-8 PM, and where a funeral service will be held on Monday day at 10:00 AM. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Anna's House 607 N. Tollgate Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2019