Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Don Drye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don O. Drye

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don O. Drye Notice
On August 9, 2019, Don Orlando Drye passed away. He was the husband of Carolyn Ruhe- Drye. Father of Christopher Drye and Dawn Mislak. Grandfather of LeAnne Drye and Lori Mislak. Father in law of Cyndi Drye and Dave Mislak. Brother of the late Berry Drye and AJ West. Brother in law of Barbara Drye, Summer Wolf, Roy and Pat Ruhe. Uncle of Kim Ruhe.

A graveside service was held on August 20, 2019 with military honors at Maryland Veterans Cemetery of Crownsville.

Services provided by Gonce Funeral Service
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.