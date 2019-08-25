|
On August 9, 2019, Don Orlando Drye passed away. He was the husband of Carolyn Ruhe- Drye. Father of Christopher Drye and Dawn Mislak. Grandfather of LeAnne Drye and Lori Mislak. Father in law of Cyndi Drye and Dave Mislak. Brother of the late Berry Drye and AJ West. Brother in law of Barbara Drye, Summer Wolf, Roy and Pat Ruhe. Uncle of Kim Ruhe.
A graveside service was held on August 20, 2019 with military honors at Maryland Veterans Cemetery of Crownsville.
Services provided by Gonce Funeral Service
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 25, 2019