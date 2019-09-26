|
On Tuesday, September 24, 2019, Donald A. Kurtzman of Catonsville. Beloved husband of 70 years to Joan Kurtzman; loving father of Chris Kurtzman (Linda), Tim Kurtzman (Trish), Ann Zgorski (Bob), Scott Kurtzman (Donna), Michele Greenfield (Jim), Greg Kurtzman (Sharon), and the late Mark Kurtzman (Nancy). He is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Thursday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. A Funeral Mass will be said on Friday, 10 am at St. Marks Catholic Church, 30 Melvin Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Nursing Home in Catonsville or to Gilchrist Hospice.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 26, 2019