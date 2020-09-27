1/
Donald Arthur Fawcett
On September 23, 2020 Donald Arthur Fawcett passed away; beloved husband of the late Janet Rae Fawcett (nee Huffine); devoted father to Barbara Sue Lowman and her husband Richard, Donna Jo Hale and her husband Larry and Carole Rae Thompson; cherished grandfather to Kristi Sauls, Ricky Celmer, Jeremy Celmer, Candice Fulton and Daniel Hale; dear brother to Jack Fawcett and his wife Pat, Sarah Sadler and her husband Walter. Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Tuesday September 29th, 2020 at 12 noon. Visitation will be held on Tuesday September 29th, 2020 from 10 am to 12 noon. Interment at Parkwood Cemetery.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
