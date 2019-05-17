|
|
On May 15, 2019, Donald Eugene Baker, beloved husband of the late Frances Baker; longtime companion of Patricia Ozborn; cherished father of Bradley Baker and his partner Ralph Monte, and Kevin Gillingham and his wife Heidi Gillingham; dear grandfather of Brooks Gillingham, Jessi Gillingham, and Kyle Gillingham; beloved great grandfather of Madelyn and Ella Gillingham. Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm, and on Tuesday from 10 to 11 am, at which time a funeral service will begin. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 405 Williams Ct, suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2019