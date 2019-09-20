|
BARKSDALE, JR. Mr. Donald Otis Barksdale, Jr. died peacefully on September 15, 2019. He was the beloved son of Alease Barksdale Carter, cherished brother of Tony Barksdale, Kelly Carter, Uncle of Tyon Carter and nephew of Delhi Thweatt.
On Monday, friends may visit Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services-East from 4-8PM. On Tuesday, services for Mr. Barksdale will take place at New Shiloh Baptist Church, 2100 N. Monroe Street, where the family will receive friends from 10-10:30AM with services to follow.
Deserie
"I am so blessed to be an indweller of God's grace, mercy and loving-kindness."
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019