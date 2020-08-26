Donald Edwin Barock, of Mechanicsville, Virginia passed away peacefully with his wife and son by his side, Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was 85 years old and died of natural causes . Donald was born October 17, 1934 in Baltimore, Maryland to Edwin and Jean Barock. Don was a student at Blessed Sacrament grade School and attended High School at the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. Don earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland in Engineering, and was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. Professionally Don was known for his problem solving abilities and worked for several companies including Bethlehem Steel, Western Electric, AT&T and finally Bell South. During his career he made his home near metropolitan areas in eastern states including Maryland, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina. His final move was to a rural setting in Mechanicsville, Virginia which brought him closer to his children and grandchildren. Don was a man of faith and he established a legacy as a generous supporter of both his Church and Catholic education. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. His life made a strong and lasting impact on many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Donald is the devoted husband of Ruthjane Barock; loving father of Tim Barock (Susan Puleo Barock); Ed Barock; Donna Barock Hayes (David Hayes); and Michael Barock (Lisa Lindenbaum Barock);cherished grandfather of Patrick Barock(Kimberly Harbaugh Barock); Steven Barock (Taylor Sagarino Barock); Kelly Barock Basham (Alex Basham), Karl Hayes, Samantha Barock, Daniel Barock, Ryan Barock; great grandfather of Freya Rose Basham, and brother-in-law of Arthur Stevens.
Graveside services for Donald will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:15 AM at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, 4430 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21206. Contributions in Donald's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17 , Chicago, IL 60601. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.burgee-henss-seitz.com
for the Barock family.