On Friday, May 15, 2020, Donald Barthel (Don), 96, passed away from natural causes. Don grew up during the Depression on a farm in Illinois along with his 10 brothers and sisters. He trained as a navy pilot towards the end of WW2. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in electrical engineering and moved to Maryland to take a job with the Martin Marietta Corporation. He later joined the Army as a civilian employee at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds. Upon retirement, he tended to his fruit orchard and sold apples and apple cider at the Harford County Farmer's Market. He was an avid bridge player. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Lillian, and his son, Karl. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; daughters, Lynn Finckel and her husband Steve, Donna Rispin Beyak and her husband Larry; grandchildren, Karl & Beth Rispin, Dean, Ben,and Olivia Finckel.

Memorial Donations may be made to LupusResearch.com in honor of his son, Karl.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.
