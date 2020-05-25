Donald Bennett
1938 - 2020
On May 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Loretta Bennett, father of Robert Donald Bennett, Jr., Terry Ferguson, Patrick Bennett, Valerie Haack, Amy Bennett, and the late Donna Lee Bennett, brother of George Earl Bennett, Earlene Bull, Nancy Lee Bennett, the late Gloria June Hurd, and the late William Bennett. Also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 27 at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, followed by interment in Meadowridge Memorial Park. Condolences may be made at kirkleyruddickfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
10:00 - 12:30 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, PA
Funeral services provided by
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, PA
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-2200
