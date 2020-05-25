On May 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Loretta Bennett, father of Robert Donald Bennett, Jr., Terry Ferguson, Patrick Bennett, Valerie Haack, Amy Bennett, and the late Donna Lee Bennett, brother of George Earl Bennett, Earlene Bull, Nancy Lee Bennett, the late Gloria June Hurd, and the late William Bennett. Also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 27 at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, followed by interment in Meadowridge Memorial Park. Condolences may be made at kirkleyruddickfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 25, 2020.