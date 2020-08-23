Donald Buchanan M.D., loving husband and father, passed away on August 10, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Don was born in Georgia to Connie and Willard Buchanan. Don completed his undergraduate and medical training at The Johns Hopkins University and School of Medicine. He was a graduate of The Harriet Lane Pediatric Residency Program; he later completed a fellowship in neonatology at Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



Don was known for his humor, optimism, and courage. He loved world history, astronomy, the company of family and friends, and mentoring new medical students, with whom he shared his values of hard work and strength through adversity.



He is survived by his wife Janet, his daughters Sarah and Cara, his mother Connie and brothers Robert and Thomas.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Sheridan Libraries at The Johns Hopkins University or The Planetary Society.



