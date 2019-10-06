Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Crest Chapel
8800 Walther Blvd.
Parkville, MD
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bowleys Marina
1700 Bowleys Quarters Road
Middle River, MD
Donald C. Merritt Jr.


1954 - 2019
Donald C. Merritt Jr. Notice
Unexpectedly on September 11, 2019 DONALD "Don" C. MERRITT, JR.; beloved son of Rosemary Restivo Merritt and the late Donald C. Merritt, Sr.; loving brother of Ginger (Lynne) Merritt Ross; loving companion of Andrea J. Mullen.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated at the Oak Crest Chapel, 8800 Walther Blvd., Parkville, MD 21234, on Saturday, October 12 at 11AM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible donations may be made in memory of Don Merritt Jr to the HealthWell Foundation, 20440 Century Blvd., Suite 250, Germantown, MD 20874 and/or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403. A guest book and web addresses for the contributions are available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2019
