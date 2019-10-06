|
|
Unexpectedly on September 11, 2019 DONALD "Don" C. MERRITT, JR.; beloved son of Rosemary Restivo Merritt and the late Donald C. Merritt, Sr.; loving brother of Ginger (Lynne) Merritt Ross; loving companion of Andrea J. Mullen.
A Memorial Service will be celebrated at the Oak Crest Chapel, 8800 Walther Blvd., Parkville, MD 21234, on Saturday, October 12 at 11AM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible donations may be made in memory of Don Merritt Jr to the HealthWell Foundation, 20440 Century Blvd., Suite 250, Germantown, MD 20874 and/or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403. A guest book and web addresses for the contributions are available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2019