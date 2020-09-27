Donald Cora

On May 20, Donald E. Cora, 86, beloved husband of the late Jeanne B. Cora; devoted father of Michael K. (Gina), Mary C. Worth (Jim) and Paul B. Cora; Cherished Pop-pop of Julia Cora Thompson, Mollie Cora, Emily Worth and Sean Worth; dear brother of Jeanne Etzel. and the late George F. Cora



A Memorial Mass will be held at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 200 Ware Ave. Towson on Saturday October 10 at 11 am.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Defend Life, P.O. Box 5427 Baltimore, Md. 21285



