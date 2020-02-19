|
On February 15, 2020; DONALD DIXON, JR.; beloved husband of Marlou K. Dixon; cherished brother of Denise Stevens and husband Jimmy; dear brother-in-law of Darlene Mullineaux and husband the late R. Wayne, and Diane Hanly and husband Thomas; devoted uncle to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, February 20 from 2-4 & 6-8PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228; where a funeral service will be celebrated 10:30AM, Friday, February 21. Interment in Loudon Park Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 19, 2020