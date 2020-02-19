Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600

Donald Dixon Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Dixon Jr. Notice
On February 15, 2020; DONALD DIXON, JR.; beloved husband of Marlou K. Dixon; cherished brother of Denise Stevens and husband Jimmy; dear brother-in-law of Darlene Mullineaux and husband the late R. Wayne, and Diane Hanly and husband Thomas; devoted uncle to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, February 20 from 2-4 & 6-8PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228; where a funeral service will be celebrated 10:30AM, Friday, February 21. Interment in Loudon Park Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -