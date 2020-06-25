On June 24, 2020, Donald Eugene Alexander, beloved husband of Eunice Alexander (nee Dameron); devoted father of Jeff Alexander (Brenda), and Julie Bruzdzinski (George); cherished grandfather of Tyler Alexander (Allie), Stacie Bruzdzisnki, and Jordyn Alexander. Also survived by a host of other loving family members and friends.
Friends may call at family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Friday from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral services on Saturday at 10:00 am. Interment Belair Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD. 21741-5014 or www.michaeljfox.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 25, 2020.