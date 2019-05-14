|
On May 7, 2019, Donald E Doll, beloved husband of Alyce T. Doll; devoted father of David, Richard and Donna Doll; cherished grandfather to 8 and great-grandfather to 2.The family will receive friends on Friday, May 24 from 10am to 11am at the St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Church, 10800 Old Court Road, Woodstock, MD 21163. A funeral mass will be said at 11am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church. Arrangements by MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 14 to May 19, 2019