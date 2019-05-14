Home

POWERED BY

Services
Macnabb Funeral Home
301 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
410-747-4770
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Doll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Doll

Notice Condolences Flowers

Donald E. Doll Notice
On May 7, 2019, Donald E Doll, beloved husband of Alyce T. Doll; devoted father of David, Richard and Donna Doll; cherished grandfather to 8 and great-grandfather to 2.The family will receive friends on Friday, May 24 from 10am to 11am at the St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Church, 10800 Old Court Road, Woodstock, MD 21163. A funeral mass will be said at 11am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church. Arrangements by MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 14 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now