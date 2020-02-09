Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Abbott Memorial Presbyterian Church
On February 5, 2020 Donald E. Hannahs passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Pat Dorothy M. Hannahs (nee Cushing); devoted father of Donald S. Hannahs and his wife Debbie, Mark N. Hannahs and his late wife Angie, and the late Karen Patricia Hannahs; cherished grandfather of Raleigh Hannahs, Nelson Hannahs and his wife Amanda, McKenzie Hannahs and her fiance Mike Young, Parker Hannahs and his wife Amy, and Meredith Hannahs; dear brother of Roland Hannahs, and the late John Hannahs, Thelma Rallo, William Hannahs, George Hannahs, Katherine Pate, Mary Bowman, Ed Hannahs, and Ken Hannahs.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Abbott Memorial Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Abbott Memorial Presbyterian Church, 3426 Bank St. Baltimore, MD 21224. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2020
