Donald E. Volatile

Donald E. Volatile Notice
On the evening of August 8th, Donald Edmond Volatile of Baltimore Maryland passed away at the young age of 65. Don was born to Salvatore and Pearl Volatile in 1954. He was a well-known hair stylist in Pikesville. Many of his clients were with him for more than 40 years. Don loved cooking, shopping, traveling and spending time with his family. He and Kim traveled all over the world visiting exotic destinations- Don lived every day to it's fullest. Don leaves behind his husband and partner of 19 years, Kim Houser. Four children Adam (Alanna), Jaime, Marc (Mari), Zach (Margaux) and 7 grandchildren and hundreds of beloved friends.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 18, 2019
