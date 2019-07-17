Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Highview Memorial Gardens
Fallston, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Wolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Wolfe Jr.


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. Wolfe Jr. Notice
Donald E. Wolfe Jr., age 71, of Joppa, MD passed away on July 13, 2019 at his home. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Donald and Louise Wolfe. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he worked as a carpenter. He was a man that loved his family and enjoyed fishing and playing cards.

Mr. Wolfe is survived by his wife, Patty; son, Donald "Sport" Wolfe III; daughter, Becky Wolfe; brothers, Richard (Barbara), Jimmy, Stevie (Diane), Billy (Christine), John (Joyce), Paul (Michele) and Gary (Nancy); sisters, Betty (James) Regan, Brenda Whitlock, Robin (Gene) Taylor, and Tina (Tony) Ryan; sisters-in-law, Wanda Wolfe, Joann Craighead; and brother-in-law, Larry (Fran) Craighead.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Phillip Wolfe Sr., sister in law, Joan Wolfe and brother-in-law, Harry Whitlock.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 19 at 11 am at Highview Memorial Gardens, Fallston, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101 or The Kaufman Cancer Center, c/o Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD, 21014.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now