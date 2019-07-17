Donald E. Wolfe Jr., age 71, of Joppa, MD passed away on July 13, 2019 at his home. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Donald and Louise Wolfe. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he worked as a carpenter. He was a man that loved his family and enjoyed fishing and playing cards.



Mr. Wolfe is survived by his wife, Patty; son, Donald "Sport" Wolfe III; daughter, Becky Wolfe; brothers, Richard (Barbara), Jimmy, Stevie (Diane), Billy (Christine), John (Joyce), Paul (Michele) and Gary (Nancy); sisters, Betty (James) Regan, Brenda Whitlock, Robin (Gene) Taylor, and Tina (Tony) Ryan; sisters-in-law, Wanda Wolfe, Joann Craighead; and brother-in-law, Larry (Fran) Craighead.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Phillip Wolfe Sr., sister in law, Joan Wolfe and brother-in-law, Harry Whitlock.



Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 19 at 11 am at Highview Memorial Gardens, Fallston, MD.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101 or The Kaufman Cancer Center, c/o Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD, 21014.



Published in Baltimore Sun on July 17, 2019