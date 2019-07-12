Donald Francis Angert, 90, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away July 8, 2019 at Harford Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.



Born and raised in Baltimore, MD on February 25, 1929, Don was the son of the late Francis J. and Catherine Roche Angert. He was a 1947 graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic where he was on the fencing and track teams and a 1953 graduate of the US Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point. Don was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and served during the Korean War with the rank of Commander. In his early career, Don took pride in growing their family business with his father and Naomi Angert where he became President of Frank Shoe Stores. Later in his career, he was President of Columbian Bank and a Board Member of Cecil Bank.



Throughout his life, Don was active in many service organizations: the Boy Scouts, the Lions Club since 1955, he served as President of the Aberdeen Jay-Cees and Chamber of Commerce, and served on the Boards of the Havre de Grace Chamber of Commerce, the Maritime Museum, and a lifetime member of the Friends of the Concord Point Lighthouse, the Susquehanna Musuem at the Lockhouse and the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum. He was also a devoted member of Saint Patrick Church, serving as a lector, a member of the parish council and the finance committee.



His various hobbies and interests included boating, skiing, gardening, traveling, being an avid Baltimore sports fan and spending winters in Florida.



Survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Louise Foley Angert; his son, Christopher C. Angert, Bel Air, MD; two daughters, Julia Cromwell Angert-Dalby, Wayne, PA, and Anne Fenwick Angert Horn and her husband William, Wellesley, MA; six grandchildren, Catherine and Caroline Angert, Cormac and Cullan Dalby, and Parker and Peyton Horn; and his brother, Robert C. Angert and his wife Nancy, Abingdon, MD, as well as multiple nieces, nephews and many close friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 615 Congress Ave., Havre de Grace, MD 21078 on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 10:00 am, with interment to follow at Mt. Erin Cemetery. The family will not be offering a viewing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church. To send condolences visit www.zellmanfuneralhome.com Published in Baltimore Sun on July 12, 2019