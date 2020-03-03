|
On February 29, 2020, Donald Francis Heiderman, Sr., AKA "Meatball", passed away. He was the devoted husband of Anna Kathryn Heiderman (nee Smith); devoted father of Renee L. Heiderman, Donald F. Heiderman, Jr. and his wife Allison, and Gregory S. Heiderman and his wife Christina; loving grandfather of Taylor Czawlytko, and Zachary, Isabella, Caitlin, Maximilian, and Amelia Heiderman; dear brother of the late Mary "Bee" Crivello and her late husband Nino. He was "Uncle Donald" to many, especially Stacey, Eca, Chet, Dawn, and Steven. He is also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, 610 W. MacPhail RD, Bel Air, MD 21014, on Thursday, March 5th, from 2-4pm and 6-9pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, at 10am, at St. Margaret Catholic Church (Bel Air, MD). Interment services will follow at Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020