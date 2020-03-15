Home

POWERED BY

Donald G. Barrett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald G. Barrett Notice
On March 12, 2020, Donald G. Barrett, beloved husband of of Sharon Barrett, devoted father of Marci and Veronica, loving brother of Wayne Barrett, Beverly Sroka-Porter and Joyce DePasquale, dearest son of the late Milton and Florence Barrett. He is also survived by many other loving family members and friends.

The family will receive guests at the Bradley-Ashton-Kehl Funeral Home, P.A. on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 3 - 5 & 7 - 9 p.m., where a funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. www.bradleyashton.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -