On March 12, 2020, Donald G. Barrett, beloved husband of of Sharon Barrett, devoted father of Marci and Veronica, loving brother of Wayne Barrett, Beverly Sroka-Porter and Joyce DePasquale, dearest son of the late Milton and Florence Barrett. He is also survived by many other loving family members and friends.
The family will receive guests at the Bradley-Ashton-Kehl Funeral Home, P.A. on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 3 - 5 & 7 - 9 p.m., where a funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. www.bradleyashton.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 15, 2020