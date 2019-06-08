|
|
On Saturday, May 18, 2019, Donald G. Hammen, loving husband of Gloria J. Hammen for 58 years; dearest father of Suzanne M. Lewis and her husband Mark and Peter A. Hammen and his wife Michelle.Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial mass on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Church, Fullerton, 8420 Belair Road, Nottingham, Md. 21236 . Interment Private. Don was a proud member of St. Gerard Y.M.A. for more than 56 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don's memory to St. Gerard Y.M.A., c/o George J. Behr, Jr., 715 Margo Road, Baltimore, Md. 21222. www.KFHPA.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 8 to June 9, 2019