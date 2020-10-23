Donald G. Gallagher, 85 of Hanover, originally of Baltimore passed away peacefully at Hanover Hospital on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Rebecca Kreager Gallagher.
Born December 12, 1934 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Naomi R. (Riley) Gallagher.
Donald enjoyed family gatherings and special times with his grandchildren. He also really enjoyed family trips to Ocean City and Deep Creek Lake. He was very proud of his Irish heritage and his love for the USA.
In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by his son, Michael Gallagher and his wife, Sue of North Carolina; 2 stepsons: James Kreager and his wife, Kim of York, PA and Matthew Kreager and his wife, Brie of Manchester, MD; 4 grandchildren: Emily & Shane Gallagher of Simpsonville, SC, Mason Kreager of York, PA and Austin Kreager of Manchester, MD; 1 nephew, Brian Gallagher and his wife, Lauren of Simpsonville, SC as well as his cat, Libby.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Butch Gallagher, as well as his brother and sister-in-law, Stanley and Marlene Gallagher.
A celebration of life for Donald will be planned at a later date.
Donald will be missed by his loving family members and close friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hanover.
