Of Joppa, Maryland passed away on April 29, 2020. He was 60 years young at heart. He was always a playful fella. Donald (Don to his friends) led his life "full throttle". He poured himself fully into everything he endeavored to undertake. That passion led to his demise. He will be remembered fondly for his unique sense of humor and the antics of his highly spirited life. Son of Turner and Martha Wilson of Joppa (both deceased). Survived by his twin Ronald Dean Wilson of Perryville, older brother Gary Alan Wilson of Virginia and sister Janet Lynn Wilson of Delaware. The family plans a celebration sometime after the Covid lockdown is lifted.



