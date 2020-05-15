Donald Gene Wilson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Joppa, Maryland passed away on April 29, 2020. He was 60 years young at heart. He was always a playful fella. Donald (Don to his friends) led his life "full throttle". He poured himself fully into everything he endeavored to undertake. That passion led to his demise. He will be remembered fondly for his unique sense of humor and the antics of his highly spirited life. Son of Turner and Martha Wilson of Joppa (both deceased). Survived by his twin Ronald Dean Wilson of Perryville, older brother Gary Alan Wilson of Virginia and sister Janet Lynn Wilson of Delaware. The family plans a celebration sometime after the Covid lockdown is lifted.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved