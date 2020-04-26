|
|
Donald H. Young, 75, of Baltimore, passed away on April 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Susan P. Young; devoted father of Katy Kahl and her husband Andrew Kahl: cherished grandfather of Jake and Max Kahl.
Donald was a banker in Harford County for almost 50 years, starting at Commercial and Savings Bank and retiring from Harford Bank. He spent his life helping the people in the community. He was the founder of the Greater Bel Air Community Foundation. Over three decades ago, he realized he could solve a problem for a community project by organizing business people that he knew. After that small project was completed, he realized the potential of getting business people together to help the community. This was the groundwork for what he formed into the Greater Bel Air Community Foundation.
He lived the majority of his life in Harford County, and later moved to Baltimore City to be closer to his family and medical team he needed to fight cancer for almost 12 years.
His family would like to thank the University of Maryland Oral Maxillofacial team and the cancer center team at University Hospital. Our thanks to Dr. Ord and Dr. Lubek, and the entire staff at their office. Their medical skills allowed Donald the opportunity to enjoy seeing a grandson who wasn't even born, and another grandson who was only a toddler when he was first diagnosed. The grandsons are now 10 and 14 and have wonderful memories of their granddad.
The family is asking if you would like to make a donation in Donald's memory, please make it to: "The Robert and Sue Ord Head and Neck Cancer Patient Dental Fund" through the University of Maryland Baltimore Foundation. Gifts can be made online at www.dental.umaryland.edu/give. On our website in the red banner the farthest to the right it says "Support UMSOD" and all you have to do is follow the prompts.
Checks should be addressed to UMBF (not the dental school) with a note that it is for The Robert and Sue Ord Head and Neck Cancer Patient Dental Fund, in memory of Donald Young and mailed to: UMBF Office of Philanthropy Operations: 220 N. Arch Street, 13th Floor Baltimore, MD 21201.
Or Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, a charity that Donald firmly believed in: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6617082&pg+personal&fr_id=39300. Click on Find a Fund, then type in Donald Young and click search, his name will appear under Gift Fund and click on Donald's name.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2020