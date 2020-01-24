|
Donald "Don" Harris Hopkins, 93, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, January 22, 2020, at Birch Manor Care in Sykesville, MD. Born on September 27, 1926, at home on Hickory Avenue in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Grace Olivia, nee Harris and Samuel Henry Hopkins. He was the beloved husband of Virginia Sue "Ginny" Mays Hopkins, his wife of 34 years.
Don will be remembered for his wicked skills at the bridge table, his quick humor, and devotion to his family. A Baltimore Poly grad, he served with distinctions in the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theater during World War II from 1944-1946 as a rifleman. He attended Maryland Institute engineering drafting school. With these skills, he earned awards as a member of the Plasterer's Union from 1947 to 1960 with R. R. Blizzard, Inc. He later worked two decades for Lloyd E. Mitchell and Whiting Turner, retiring in the late 1980's to travel and adventure with his beloved Ginny and to cultivate his gardens.
Surviving in addition to his wife are daughters: (Bettie) Jane Beyer (Jim) and Kendal Leah Hopkins (Gary Yohn), son-in-law: Mark Storck, and loving adult children of Virginia: Jennifer McCormick (Dennis), Steven Mays (Margaret), and Brad Mays. These fruitful offspring blessed him with more than forty grands and great-grands. He is also survived by a brother: Samuel Hopkins.
He was predeceased by his first wife: Betty Jane, nee Buckmaster in December 1981, a daughter: Barbara Jane Storck, sisters: Helen Louise and Florence May, and a brother: Richard Clayton.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25, from 11 am – 1:30 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm, with Chaplain Nancy Ginsberg officiating.
Interment is private.
If desired, donations in memory of Don can be made to your favorite Veterans' Organization.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 24, 2020