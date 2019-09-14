Home

Donald Lee Hodgson, 64, passed away on September 3, 2019. He was born and raised in Odenton, MD and lived most recently in Chattanooga, TN. He is survived by his son, Bradley Hodgson of MD and sister, Blanche Hamilton of TN. He also had 1 nephew, 4 nieces, and 13 grand nephews and nieces living across MD, TN, and VA. He is also the brother of the late Ramon Hodgson of Odenton, MD.

Being a lifelong carpenter, he loved working with his hands every day and helping people out with their household problems. He was also an avid fisherman.

There will be a private ceremony.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 14, 2019
