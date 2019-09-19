|
|
On September 18, 2019 Donald Joseph Brackin peacefully passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Joanna L. Brackin; devoted father of Donald Wayne Brackin, Joseph Patrick "Bubba" Brackin, Kenneth M. Mueller and his wife Tina and Paul J. Mueller and his wife Cindy; also survived by many Grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236) on Monday from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the St. Stephen Church (Bradshaw). Interment in Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. Those desiring may direct expressions of sympathy to the (Stjude.org). Online condolences may be left at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 19, 2019