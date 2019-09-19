Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Church (Bradshaw)
On September 18, 2019 Donald Joseph Brackin peacefully passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Joanna L. Brackin; devoted father of Donald Wayne Brackin, Joseph Patrick "Bubba" Brackin, Kenneth M. Mueller and his wife Tina and Paul J. Mueller and his wife Cindy; also survived by many Grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236) on Monday from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the St. Stephen Church (Bradshaw). Interment in Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. Those desiring may direct expressions of sympathy to the (Stjude.org). Online condolences may be left at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 19, 2019
