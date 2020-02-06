Home

Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD 20872
(301) 253-2138
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD 20872
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD 20872
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
Liberty Baptist Church
1200 Madison Street
Lisbon, MD
Donald J. Cope


1937 - 2020
Donald J. Cope Notice
Donald J. Cope 82, of Mt. Airy, Maryland passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at home, peacefully surrounded by his family and wife of 61 years.

Born June 6, 1937, he was the son of the late Jay and Ruby Cope. Beloved husband of Joyce Cope; devoted father of Kathleen Cope, Melinda McClair, Teresa Cope and Gwendolyn Miller (Timothy Miller); loving grandfather of Nicole Lyerly (Shawn Lyerly), Jason McClair (Genine McClair), Austin Miller and Garrett Miller. Also survived by four great grandchildren; Ava, Lydia, Isaac and Ryder.

Friends may call 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Tuesday February, 4 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland 20872. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Feb. 5 at Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison Street, Lisbon, Maryland 21765. Pastor Lance Metcalf will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 6, 2020
